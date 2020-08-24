Hawaii County Urges Fed Court To Toss Vacation Rental Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Hawaii's Maui County has asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit over its decision to ban short-term vacation rentals on the small island, arguing that a recent county ordinance doing away with permits is a narrow matter for a state court to decide. The county urged the Hawaii federal court to exercise an abstention doctrine, established in 1941 by the U.S. Supreme Court in Railroad Commission v. Pullman Co., which would direct tourism nonprofit Maui Vacation Rental Association and seven property owners to drop their constitutional claims in federal court and instead lodge their narrower zoning ordinance claims in...

