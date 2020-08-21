DOD Can't Renege On Service Member Expedited Citizenship

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge permanently barred the U.S. Department of Defense from enacting a 2017 rule that retroactively disqualified foreign-born military recruits' applications for expedited naturalization in a final order issued Thursday. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle's ruling solidified a preliminary injunction that had been in place for almost three years, preventing the military from yanking back N-426 Forms from a class of service members recruited under the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program. An N-426, which certifies the member's honorable service, is necessary for a MAVNI naturalization application. As of Thursday, the DOD has been "permanently enjoined from...

