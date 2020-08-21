Okla. Gov. Says 2 Gambling Compacts 'Deemed Approved'

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said the federal government has "deemed approved" new gambling compacts with two eastern Oklahoma tribes, the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town. The new compacts increase established fee rates for certain types of gambling, according to a Thursday news release. Under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, a compact is implicitly "deemed approved" if the U.S. Department of the Interior does not take explicit action to approve or reject it within 45 days. Stitt celebrated the development, even as it raised eyebrows among opponents who have questioned his legal authority to establish such...

