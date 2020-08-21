Alcon Claims Lens.com Led It On 'Antitrust Wild Goose Chase'

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Contact lens maker Alcon Vision LLC called for a New York federal court to slap sanctions on Lens.com Inc. after the website allegedly "abused and wasted Alcon's and the court's time and resources" in Alcon's trademark lawsuit accusing Lens.com of selling its products without authorization. Alcon claimed Thursday that Lens.com turned the trademark infringement case into an "antitrust wild goose chase" when the website abruptly dismissed most of its antitrust counterclaims this month — one day before a discovery deadline. Alcon called Lens.com's counterclaims a set of "legally baseless hypotheticals" that were a means to stall Alcon from "obtaining relief on...

