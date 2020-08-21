Cox Rips $11M Software Licensing Demand As Meritless

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Cable television giant Cox Communications Inc. filed a suit Thursday that claims a software provider's demand for $11.2 million in licensing fees should be invalidated because it's based on an agreement that Cox didn't know about and never signed. Cox sued Micro Focus Inc. in the new Georgia State-wide Business Court, seeking a declaration that it's not subject to a 2018 generic Micro Focus business support agreement and therefore isn't obligated to pay fees calculated under it. Cox said it adheres instead to its 2008 agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., which Micro Focus assumed rights under in 2017 when its...

