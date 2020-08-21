Berger Montague Drops Bankrupt Client In Lipitor Case

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Berger Montague agreed to drop its representation of Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc. in antitrust litigation over the cholesterol drug Lipitor, following another drug wholesaler's assertion that Rochester's recently filed bankruptcy creates potential conflicts in the long-running case. In a letter filed in New Jersey federal court Thursday, Berger Montague said it disagreed with drug wholesaler Cesar Castillo LLC's conflict argument, but that it would withdraw from the case to stave off more legal arguments. The letter came in response to Cesar Castillo's bid to add Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC as additional interim co-lead class counsel, since Rochester's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS