FCC Warned To Take Closer Look At Frontier Bankruptcy

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission was urged Thursday to get more details about bankrupt Frontier Communications' reorganization plans before it gives the go-ahead to transfer all the telecom's licenses over to its new parent company. The Communications Workers of America and The Utility Reform Network warned the agency that it was too soon to declare the reorganization "in the public interest," which it needs to do before being able to transfer the licenses. "It is premature to reach a determination concerning whether the proposed transaction is in the public interest without sufficient information," the groups said in a joint comment. Finding out...

