Nonprofit Says Trump Admin Holding Funding In Retaliation

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Open Technology Fund sued the Trump administration Thursday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for more than $19 million in funding that it says is being illegally withheld from it after the nonprofit resisted an attempt to supplant its leadership with government officials. At the center of the controversy is Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker and recently appointed head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which is responsible for overseeing media outlets that are funded by the U.S. government. Shortly after Pack got the job, he moved to fire the leadership of the OTF, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty,...

