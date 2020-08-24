Japanese Virtual Network Shops 'Open 5G' Biz Model To FCC

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Japanese e-commerce conglomerate is floating the benefits of its virtual mobile network business model to the Federal Communications Commission after agreeing to participate in an upcoming agency panel on open 5G networks. Rakuten Mobile representatives, including David Redl, former head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, spoke last week with FCC Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel, Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr to discuss "the role Rakuten's technology can play in accelerating the deployment of secure, next-generation wireless networks across the United States." Three lobbying filings, posted to the FCC's site Friday, detailed the meetings and laid out Rakuten's talking points, which...

