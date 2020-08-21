9th Circ. 5G Ruling Seen As Industry Win, But With Caveats

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit ruling last week that upheld a trio of FCC orders will have major implications for the spread of 5G infrastructure, but some experts have cautioned against labeling the decision as an all-out win for the wireless industry. While the published decision does cement several steps that streamline how localities approve 5G infrastructure, it also gave localities more wiggle room in the way they evaluate the aesthetics of 5G towers and nodes. From that view, Perkins Coie LLP partner Marc Martin said the ruling should be seen as more of a mixed bag. "This isn't a sporting event or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS