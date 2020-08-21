Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Subcontractor To Pay $1.25M Over Racism At Apple Worksite

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A California electrical company that worked on Apple's headquarters will pay $1.25 million to Black workers to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit over its failure to address racist behavior, including a noose with a lynching threat, at the construction site, the federal agency has announced.

In a consent decree order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told Air Systems Inc. to pay eight Black electrical workers who were employed on the "Apple Park" construction site in 2016 and 2017, when the alleged events occurred. The settlement resolves a lawsuit the EEOC filed in November 2019.

ASI was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!