Subcontractor To Pay $1.25M Over Racism At Apple Worksite

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A California electrical company that worked on Apple's headquarters will pay $1.25 million to Black workers to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit over its failure to address racist behavior, including a noose with a lynching threat, at the construction site, the federal agency has announced. In a consent decree order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told Air Systems Inc. to pay eight Black electrical workers who were employed on the "Apple Park" construction site in 2016 and 2017, when the alleged events occurred. The settlement resolves a lawsuit the EEOC filed in November 2019. ASI was a...

