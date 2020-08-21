Pa. Court Greenlights New Trial In Truck Driver Injury Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday ordered a new damages trial in a suit seeking to hold a business owner liable for severe and permanent injuries suffered by a truck driver during a delivery, saying the jury's decision not to award medical expenses and lost earnings went against the evidence. A three-judge Superior Court panel effectively affirmed a trial judge's decision to order a new trial in a suit accusing Frank Sebastianelli, doing business as Ameripride Fence Co., of causing Bradley Myers to suffer a severely broken leg and other injuries after transportation equipment fell on him as he was unloading...

