DC Circ. Reverses NLRB In Ports Union Representation Battle

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed the National Labor Relations Board's ruling that the International Longshore & Warehouse Union violated federal labor law by representing shipping workers already represented by another union, saying the agency did not justify its ruling. A three-judge panel kicked back to the board a case accusing ILWU of breaking the law by accepting into its ranks a unit of shipping equipment repairers employed by Ports America Outer Harbor, which hired the International Association of Machinists-represented workers from another company called Pacific Crane Maintenance Company. The D.C. Circuit had previously affirmed an NLRB ruling that Pacific Crane...

