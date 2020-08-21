Capital One Need Not Turn Over PwC Data Breach Report

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge handling discovery disputes in multidistrict litigation over Capital One Financial Corp.'s 2019 data breach on Friday rejected consumers' request that the bank turn over a PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP analysis of what caused the incident, which exposed the sensitive data of more than 100 million people. After hearing oral arguments during via teleconference, U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson agreed with Capital One that the report the bank commissioned from London-based PwC should not be turned over because it was prepared specifically to help the financial firm respond to a flurry of lawsuits and regulatory inquiries stemming from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS