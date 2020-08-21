Toy Co.'s Parent Wants Out Of TM Suit By Rubik's Cube Maker

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The company behind Duncan yo-yos asked a New York federal court on Friday to throw out a lawsuit accusing it of selling knockoff Rubik's Cubes, arguing that the puzzle design cannot qualify for trademark protection. In a 25-page brief, Duncan Toys Co. parent Flambeau Inc. moved to end a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Rubik's Brand Ltd., which claimed that its competitor was manufacturing "twist puzzles" that "copy and emulate" the design created in 1974 by Erno Rubik. But the three-dimensional design — consisting of three rows of three cubes, each bearing one of six distinct colors, on all six faces —...

