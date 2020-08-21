1st Circ. Revives O'Reilly Auto Parts Manager's ADA Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit granted a new trial Friday to a former O'Reilly Auto Parts manager in a mental health discrimination suit, saying a jury that found in favor of O'Reilly was incorrectly instructed on the standards requiring employers to provide accommodations. The appeals panel decided that a jury's July 2018 finding for O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC in the suit of former store manager Brian Bell was wrong. Bell had three cognitive conditions — ADHD, Tourette's syndrome, and major depressive disorder — and, after a breakdown from working more than 100 hours in a week, he requested an accommodation that he be...

