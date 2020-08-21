Brand Battles: Starbucks Steams Over Atty's 'Cannabucks' TM

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Starbucks is pushing to block an application for an attorney's "Cannabucks" weed restaurant — plus four other new TTAB cases you need to know. Big 'Bucks Goes After 'Cannabucks' Starbucks filed an opposition this week aimed at stopping a Tennessee attorney from registering a "Cannabucks" restaurant before it opens. The coffee giant said the application — filed by Cannabucks Inc. owner and attorney Russell Egli — would confuse consumers into believing that the two establishments are connected. Starbucks wants nothing to do with a "Cannabucks" restaurant, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS