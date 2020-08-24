Exec Who Intro'd Loughlin To 'Varsity' Scam Pleads Guilty

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The private equity and insurance executive who introduced actress Lori Loughlin and her clothing-designer husband to the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme has agreed to plead guilty to paying $40,000 in bribes to improve his own daughter's exam scores. Mark Hauser, 59, who runs Cincinnati-based Hauser Private Equity, will admit to conspiracy to commit mail and honest services mail fraud for paying William "Rick" Singer $40,000 to have an associate arrange for Hauser's daughter to have double the time to take the ACT, as well as correcting her answers, according to court papers filed Friday. Under the plea...

