Atty-Client Privilege Doesn't Shield CSX Docs Sought By Rival

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- CSX Transportation Inc. has been ordered to hand over some records it said were protected to fellow rail giant Norfolk Southern Railway Co. in their antitrust clash over a small railroad they co-own after a Virginia federal judge found that the company hasn't demonstrated that attorney-client privilege shields certain disclosure. In a five-page order Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lawrence R. Leonard partially agreed with Norfolk Southern that CSX erroneously asserted attorney-client privilege to withhold or redact some of the nearly 150 documents containing communication involving the plaintiff's former in-house counsel Steven Armbrust. The attorney also served as a director on the...

