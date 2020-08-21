LA Blast That Injured Firefighters Sparks Criminal Charges

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An explosion at a commercial property in downtown Los Angeles that injured a dozen firefighters earlier this year has sparked criminal charges against the building's owners and managers, the city attorney's office announced Friday. L.A. city attorney Mike Feuer filed dozens of charges against Steve Sungho Lee, the owner of the building where the fire spread before erupting into a fireball that sent 12 firefighters to the hospital, including two who were deemed at the time to be in critical condition. "We'll do everything we can to hold the owners and operators of buildings and businesses responsible for complying with our...

