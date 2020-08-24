Burlington Coat, Workers Get Nod For $3M Wage Suit Deal

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. workers received a California federal judge's initial blessing Friday for a $3 million deal to settle claims the retailer shorted nonsalaried employees straight and overtime pay, in violation of wage laws. U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal gave preliminary approval to a settlement that includes $750,000 in attorney fees for class counsel Mara Law Firm PC and $7,500 apiece in incentive payments to named plaintiffs Amanda Gonzalez and Audriana Gonzalez. A final hearing date is scheduled for March 1. The settlement of the 2018 claims followed a mediation session and came before...

