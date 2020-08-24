7th Circ. Throws Out Challenge To Chicago's Obama Center

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago's approval for former President Barack Obama's planned $500 million presidential center in a public park did not violate the U.S. Constitution, the Seventh Circuit has ruled following a challenge from an environmental group. Largely siding with a district court, a three-judge panel said Friday the group and others who fought placement of the presidential center in the city's south side neighborhood did not have standing to allege violations of the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment or the due process clause of the 14th Amendment. The challengers cannot show they have private property interest in the city-owned Jackson...

