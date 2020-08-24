11th Circ. Denies Factory Workers' Bid For Early Benefits

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that a group of workers at a pipe factory in Bessemer, Alabama, aren't entitled to the special early retirement benefits in their pension plan since they didn't lose their jobs when the factory changed ownership. In its opinion, the three-judge panel found the Employee Benefits Administrative Committee of Mueller Group LLC correctly denied the workers special early retirement benefits available to employees who were "laid off or terminated by a permanent plant shutdown." "The employees' theory fails because they were not laid off," U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote in the opinion. "And they were not...

