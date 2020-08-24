Rail Co. Hit With Wrongful Death Suit Over Cancer Cluster

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Over a dozen Houston families are suing the Union Pacific Railroad Co., alleging historic and ongoing pollution that they say caused a cancer cluster and the deaths of their loved ones. The families and other victims of the alleged contamination filed suit in Texas state court Friday claiming that the company has knowingly allowed contamination of the potentially carcinogenic wood preservative known as creosote to persist in water, air and soil in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens neighborhoods of the city. The petition alleges wrongful death and negligence by the company for the contamination, which the families say occurred primarily...

