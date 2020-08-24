Ill. Appeals Court Overturns $50M Birth Injury Verdict

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Friday overturned a $50 million verdict over a baby's severe brain injury, finding that a lower court abused its discretion when it barred any reference to the child's autism diagnosis at trial. Remanding the case and ordering a new trial, the appellate panel said the critical question in the 2009 malpractice suit alleging Northshore University HealthSystem physicians failed to diagnose and treat Julien Florez's oxygen deprivation during birth was whether his brain injury was proximately caused by the hospital and its staff at the time of his birth, or by other factors with no connection to...

