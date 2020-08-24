2 Legal Teams Vie To Lead JPMorgan Chase Spoofing Action

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Two groups of investors alleging JPMorgan Chase manipulated futures markets with a spoofing scheme have submitted competing bids to a Manhattan federal judge to have their two-firm legal team lead the consolidated proposed class action. In Aug. 21 motions, plaintiffs Charles Herbert Proctor III and Synova Asset Management LLC asked U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer to appoint their Lowey Dannenberg PC and Kirby McInerney LLP team as co-lead counsel, while plaintiffs Breakwater Trading LLC, Endeavor Trading LLC and John Grace submitted their own bid requesting that Nussbaum Law Group PC and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP lead the suit. Both investor...

