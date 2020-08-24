Regeneron Says Feds' Kickback Suit 'Defies Common Sense'

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts can't prevail in their suit accusing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of paying tens of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks through a foundation to get doctors to prescribe its injectable eye disease drug, the biotechnology company has told a federal judge. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said in a motion to dismiss Friday that the government's False Claims Act suit filed in June is "ill-conceived" because the New York-based company donated money to a foundation that reimbursed Medicare beneficiaries for copays on its drug Eylea only after physicians prescribed the drugs. Instead of supporting their case that Regeneron funneled cash to the...

