Prospect Medical Agrees To Pay $1.9M To Settle OT Fight

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Hospital chain Prospect Medical Holdings has reached a $1.9 million settlement with employees in a proposed class and collective action who argued for overtime pay because they allegedly worked through scheduled, unpaid meal breaks, the parties said Monday. In a joint motion asking U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone for preliminary approval of the settlement Monday, the parties said the agreement, reached over alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, will provide an average payout of $1,980, or about 30% of the total damages estimated by the workers. "The parties respectfully submit that the terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS