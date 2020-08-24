Reps. Ask FCC To Monitor Calif. Wildfire Blackouts

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Three California lawmakers have asked the Federal Communications Commission to monitor how communications infrastructure would be impacted by the wildfires and rolling blackouts currently happening in the state and to brief them on the matter, saying they're concerned about constituents' ability to stay connected. In a Friday letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Democratic Reps. Jerry McNerney, Anna G. Eshoo and Doris Matsui requested a briefing "as soon as possible" on what the agency is doing to address communications issues while the state is experiencing more than 300 wildfires caused by a "historic lightning siege" and "widespread rolling blackouts" that have...

