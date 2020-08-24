4th Circ. Upholds $33M Asbestos Verdict Against Covil

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday affirmed a widow's $32.7 million jury verdict for her husband's asbestos exposure death, rejecting an insulation company's argument that the award was unreasonably high and elicited through inflammatory arguments. A three-judge panel found no fault in the trial court's "careful jury instructions or its well-reasoned rationale" in refusing to reduce the verdict against Covil Corp., noting uncontested evidence that Franklin Finch died an extremely painful death due to asbestos exposure at a Firestone tire factory. "We are struck by the lack of any inflammatory argument by Mrs. Finch's counsel, the absence of any contrary evidence on...

