Sun Pharma Unit Pays $21M To End Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Sun Pharma unit will pay $20.75 million to settle a whistleblower's suit claiming it overcharged the government by pushing doctors to use a skin treatment in a less effective way than approved, according to a Monday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc. effectively soaked Medicare and the Federal Employee Health Benefit Program by promoting the use of the Levulan Kerastick, a treatment for actinic keratosis, using a short-term treatment that's less effective than the longer-term method approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the DOJ said.

Actinic keratosis is a scaly skin condition caused by...

Read the full article

