Sun Pharma Unit Pays $21M To End Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Sun Pharma unit will pay $20.75 million to settle a whistleblower's suit claiming it overcharged the government by pushing doctors to use a skin treatment in a less effective way than approved, according to a Monday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc. effectively soaked Medicare and the Federal Employee Health Benefit Program by promoting the use of the Levulan Kerastick, a treatment for actinic keratosis, using a short-term treatment that's less effective than the longer-term method approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the DOJ said. Actinic keratosis is a scaly skin condition caused by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS