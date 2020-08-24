Attys Sanctioned For 'Grotesque' Filings In Insurance Dispute

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge blasted attorneys for a construction company for "grotesque," "grossly negligent" and "disorganized" filings in an insurance suit, saying that the attorneys failed to follow "common sense" procedures like sequentially numbering exhibits and ruling that sanctions were appropriate. U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal on Friday declined to reconsider his decision to grant a partial quick win to Mesa Underwriters Special Insurance Company in a dispute with Premier Construction and Remodel Inc., saying the arguments in the motion were either rehashed or immaterial. In addition, the judge sanctioned Premier Construction $500 for subjecting the court to "disorganized and...

