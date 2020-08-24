Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citi Gets Another Freeze In $900M 'Mistake' Transfer Litigation

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Citibank NA has won yet another bid in New York federal court to temporarily freeze tens of millions of dollars investment companies have allegedly refused to return after the financial giant mistakenly transferred the funds as part of a $900 million payment to Revlon Inc. lenders.

U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on Friday issued a third temporary restraining order in a trio of now-consolidated cases Citibank has filed over the nine-figure sum, which it claims was transferred in error due to an "operational mistake."

Judge Furman's most recent order targets nine separate Delaware-organized investment management companies that Citibank accused of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!