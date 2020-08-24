Calif. Court Affirms $827K Verdict in CHP Death Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has upheld an $827,000 verdict for the family of a man who fatally overdosed on methamphetamine while in police custody, finding that the California Highway Patrol officers who arrested him should have taken him to the hospital instead of jail. A three-judge panel in the California First Appellate District found Friday that CHP officers owed John A. Cornejo a special duty of care after they arrested him and should have acted on their suspicions that he swallowed a bag of methamphetamine by getting him to a doctor. "Once Cornejo was in custody, he was subject to...

