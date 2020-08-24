IT Co. Loses Protest Bid For Saudi Blimp Contract

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog sided with the U.S. Army against a would-be blimp supplier, saying the company failed to show manufacturing capabilities or even viable opportunities for partnership that would meet technical specifications for the Saudi Arabia-bound aerostat systems. In rejecting a challenge from Maryland company Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc., or BITS, the U.S. Government Accountability Office cited "extensive market research" by the Army supporting its sole-source contract award to BITS' competitor, and concluded that the company would have had to subcontract with either its competitor or another manufacturer to fulfill the Army's needs. BITS failed to disprove the Army's reasoning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS