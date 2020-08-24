Vance Won't Enforce Trump Subpoena Before 2nd Circ. Action

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said he would not enforce a subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax records until after the Second Circuit considers the president's motion to stay the case, according to a Monday filing. Vance's office told the Second Circuit it will not enforce the grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, until 5 p.m. on the second calendar day after the appeals court decides on Trump's stay request. This would "avoid undue further delay" of the case and allow the appeals court "ample opportunity" to properly consider Trump's arguments for a stay, Carey Dunne,...

