7th Circ. Revives $15M Laundromat Fire Coverage Battle

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A lower court "jumped the gun" when it found Federal Insurance Co. had no duty to cover the excess part of a $15 million settlement ending litigation over a fatal fire at an abandoned Chicago laundromat, as a triable issue exists over who possessed the property at the time, the Seventh Circuit held Monday. The district court determined that Apex Mortgage Corp. indisputably possessed the laundromat in December 2010, when two firefighters died after the laundromat's roof collapsed while they were inspecting it during a fire started by vagrants. The court noted that Apex inspected and cleaned the property, installed a tarp over...

