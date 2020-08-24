Tatneft Gets $112M Refinery Award Against Ukraine OK'd

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Ukraine on Monday lost its challenge resisting enforcement of a $112 million arbitral award issued to the Russian oil company Tatneft after a D.C. federal judge rejected arguments that an arbitrator lacked impartiality and that improprieties underpinned the award. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly concluded that the former Soviet republic's "vague claim" that Tatneft had illegally acquired the underlying investment in Ukraine's largest refinery wasn't enough to reject enforcement of the award, which Tatneft won more than six years ago after that investment was seized. The judge noted that Ukraine had admitted that its allegations would need to be fleshed out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS