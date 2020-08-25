Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Questions Atty Fee Info In Checkers TCPA Settlement

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge has withheld his final approval of a proposed class action settlement in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit against Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., saying he wants the consumers' attorneys to answer two "significant" questions about how they calculated their fees.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani said in a Monday docket entry that he "believes that there are two significant questions" in the TCPA settlement, saying first that he wants lead plaintiff Madeleine Yates' lawyers to address Seventh Circuit law related to coupon or voucher settlements and to say how their proposal satisfies the standards set...

