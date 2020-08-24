Appraiser Can't Sue IRS For Alleged Privacy Violations

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A conservation easement appraiser accused by the government of promoting abusive schemes lost his bid Monday in a Georgia federal court to countersue the government for what he says were privacy violations. Property appraiser Claud Clark III cannot pursue his claims that the U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service violated his privacy rights under Internal Revenue Code Section 6103 by disclosing personal information in news releases on their suit against him, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said. Clark failed to present a factual basis for his allegations, she said, "As the court finds that the statements presented by Clark do...

