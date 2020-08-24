Burger King Workers' No-Poach Suit Rejected As 'Futile'

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Burger King on Monday defeated a proposed class action brought by workers who took issue with the fast-food giant's now-defunct no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, with a Florida federal court finding that the workers' proposed amendments to its complaint don't establish that each franchisee is a distinct potential employer in the labor market. The workers had hoped to revive their suit claiming that Burger King illegally barred its franchisees from hiring another franchisee's employees, a barrier they said was a hindrance to their career opportunities. The case was tossed in March when U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez ruled that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS