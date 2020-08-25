McDonald's Says Wrong Policy Used To Deny BIPA Coverage

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A McDonald's in Aurora, Illinois, has asked a federal judge to toss American Family Mutual Insurance Co.'s lawsuit seeking to escape coverage of litigation alleging the restaurant violated the state's biometric privacy law. In a Monday filing, the two companies that own the McDonald's, Schmitt South Eola LLC and Schmitt-Orchard LLC, said American Family pointed to the incorrect insurance policy when making its claims that it wasn't required to cover the proposed class action. The underlying suit, filed in Illinois state court by ex-employee Reinaldo Saucedo, accuses the restaurant of scanning his fingerprints and disclosing his biometric information within the McDonald's...

