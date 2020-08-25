Trump Campaign Fights To Keep WaPo Libel Suit Alive

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's reelection campaign defended its defamation suit against The Washington Post on Monday, telling a D.C. federal judge that the two opinion articles at issue contain false statements presented as facts and cannot be protected under the Constitution and New York state's fair report privilege. The suit, lodged in early March, takes issue with opinion pieces published in June 2019 by left-leaning commentators Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman. They wrote in part that Trump invited help from foreign nations to boost his candidacy in this year's election. According to the complaint, which is demanding "millions of dollars" in damages,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS