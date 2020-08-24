Qualcomm Says Its 9th Circ. FTC Case Win Nixes Investor Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm said Monday its recent Ninth Circuit win in a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission calls into question the entire premise of a Delaware federal court shareholder action accusing the chipmaker of withholding anti-competitive licensing practices that, once revealed, caused its stock price to fall. Earlier this month, the Ninth Circuit reversed the FTC's win in its case accusing Qualcomm Inc. of violating antitrust law through its licensing practices for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology. The chipmaker argued Monday that the shareholder derivative action should be dismissed because its complaint is deficient in several ways and because the recent...

