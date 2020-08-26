English Courts Can Set Global SEPs Rates, Top Court Rules

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 10:05 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the English courts have the power to set global licensing rates for multinational patent portfolios under European telecom standards, a landmark ruling that could make the country a litigation destination. The much-anticipated patent battle began when a U.S. patent-licensing company brought proceedings in England against Huawei. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) The justices affirmed decisions made by the lower courts, which found that a judge in England can grant an injunction against a company that infringes on a standard essential patent, or SEP, in Britain if the offender does not agree to global license rates...

