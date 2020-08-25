Homes Don't Kill $29M Conservation Tax Break, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Conservation easements on more than 6,000 acres of land near Birmingham, Alabama, should qualify for $29.2 million in tax deductions despite 16 residential sites within the easements, the property owner told an Eleventh Circuit panel Tuesday. Pine Mountain Preserve LLLP said during oral arguments that the easements restrict the nature and scope of residential development and therefore meet the federal threshold for tax deductions on donated land, which stipulate that a restriction be granted in perpetuity on the property's use. "These restrictions do not lapse, ever," David M. Wooldridge of Sirote & Permutt PC, representing Pine Mountain, told the judges. "One thousand years from now...

