Meredith Investors Fight To Save Suit Over $2.8B Time Merger

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Meredith Corp. and its executives misled investors about the company's integration of Time Inc. and Meredith's internal controls, causing the company's largest one-day stock drop since 1986, investors told an Iowa federal court while pushing to keep their securities suit alive. The City of Plantation Police Officers Pension Fund said Monday that Meredith executives made false or misleading statements about the present and past progress of the Time integration, not just future projections. Executives also misled investors about the adequacy of Meredith's internal controls over financial reporting, the investors argued. "After Meredith's integration of Time quickly became a costly failure, defendants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS