Developers Defend FERC Approval Of Texas LNG Project

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Developers behind a proposed Texas liquefied natural gas export terminal urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to deny the Sierra Club's challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's greenlighting of the project, calling it just another battle in the group's campaign to "block all LNG export facilities." In a joint intervenors' brief filed Monday, Rio Grande LNG LLC and Rio Bravo Pipeline Co. LLC countered arguments presented by the environmental group, a Texas city near the proposed terminal and two community groups who claimed that FERC "failed to take a hard look" at a number of factors during its project review...

