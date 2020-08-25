Widower Sues NYC, Building Owner Over Fatal Falling Debris

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The city of New York and the owners of a midtown Manhattan building have been accused in state court of wrongful death, negligence and more by the estate of a woman who died late last year after being hit in the head with debris that fell off the structure. In a complaint filed Monday, Steven Tishman accuses New York City of failing to properly enforce building regulations against the owners of 729 Seventh Ave., and accuses the owners of failing to make the necessary repairs to the facade of the structure before the December incident that resulted in the death of...

