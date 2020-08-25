EPA Asks SC Judge To Uphold Clean Water Act Rule

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants a South Carolina court to toss a challenge to its controversial revisions to Clean Water Act jurisdiction limits, arguing the changes were a reasonable use of agency discretion. The EPA on Monday defended its Navigable Waters Protection Rule, issued earlier this year, calling it a good use of discretion that added clarity and certainty after decades of confusion as to what exactly was covered by the term "navigable waters" under the Act. It wants a summary ruling upholding the regulation, which has been challenged by conservation groups as a power grab by agricultural and other...

